Godchaux tallied eight tackles (four solo) in the Patriots 41-21 loss to the Texans in Week 6.

Godchaux's tackle total was tied for first on the Patriots' defense. He was on the field for 45 defensive snaps (73 percent), which marked his highest percentage through six weeks. The nose tackle will look to continue providing a presence in the trenches in Week 7 when New England takes on the Jaguars in Jacksonville.