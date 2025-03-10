Fantasy Football
Davon Godchaux News: Being dealt to New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Patriots agreed Monday to trade Godchaux to the Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Godchaux heads to New Orleans with one year remaining on the two-year, $18 million extension he inked with New England last offseason. The veteran defensive tackle hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2020, and he's notched more than 60 tackles in three of the last four seasons. He'll operate as a key run stopper within the Saints' defensive front for the 2025 campaign.

