Davon Godchaux headshot

Davon Godchaux News: Logs eight tackles against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Godchaux finished Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers with eight tackles (five solo).

Godchaux and Sione Takitaki finished Saturday's game with the third-most tackles on the Patriots behind Jahlani Tavai (10) and Kyle Dugger (nine). It was Godchaux's highest-tackling game since Week 6 against the Texans, and through 16 regular-season games he's tallied 63 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defense. The Patriots will host the Bills in Week 18, and Buffalo is expected to rest its starters as it has locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC heading into the postseason.

Davon Godchaux
New England Patriots
