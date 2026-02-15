Davon Godchaux News: Production dips in 2025
Godchaux recorded 43 tackles (14 solo) and one forced fumble while playing in 17 regular-season games in 2025.
Godchaux was traded from the Patriots to the Saints after logging at least 56 tackles in four straight seasons. He also played over 600 defensive snaps during each year with New England, but he played just 454 with New Orleans in 2025. Godchaux signed a restructured two-year, $11 million contract after being traded to the Saints last offseason. The 31-year-old figures to serve as the team's starting nose tackle once again in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davon Godchaux See More
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Aiyuk In, Deebo Uncertain, Ekeler DoubtfulSeptember 29, 2023
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 3September 25, 2023
-
General NFL Article
2022 NFL Offseason Guide: AFC EastFebruary 23, 2022
-
NFL Free Agency
NFL Free Agency: Belichick Strikes BackMarch 15, 2021
-
General NFL Article
NFL: 2021 Free Agent GridJanuary 19, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Davon Godchaux See More