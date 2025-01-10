DaVon Hamilton News: Makes career-high 62 tackles

Hamilton racked up 62 tackles (34 solo) across 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2024.

Hamilton enjoyed a career year in terms of production, but as was the case largely across the board for Jacksonville's defense, he struggled to emerge as a true difference maker. He has two years remaining on his deal with the Jaguars, though the team has a potential 'out' after the 2025 campaign. Hamilton has now logged back-to-back seasons without recording a single sack.