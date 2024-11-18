Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dawand Jones headshot

Dawand Jones Injury: Getting surgery on broken fibula

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Jones will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured fibula, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It was already known after Sunday's game at New Orleans that Jones would miss the rest of the year, but the precise nature of his injury was disclosed a bit later. With his departure, Germain Ifedi is set to become Cleveland's primary backup at tackle, a role that's especially important now given that regular starting left tackle Jedrick Wills is dealing with a knee issue.

Dawand Jones
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now