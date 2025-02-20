Dawand Jones Injury: Goes under knife

Jones (knee) is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery and is currently using crutches, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Jones landed on IR last November due to a season-ending broken fibula, and it looks like he was also dealing with a lingering knee issue which required surgery to address. He previously missed the final five games of the 2023 campaign, his rookie season, due to a torn MCL. Oyefusi reports that Jones will be available for the start of training camp late July.