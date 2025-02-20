Fantasy Football
Dawand Jones headshot

Dawand Jones Injury: Goes under knife

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Jones (knee) is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery and is currently using crutches, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Jones landed on IR last November due to a season-ending broken fibula, and it looks like he was also dealing with a lingering knee issue which required surgery to address. He previously missed the final five games of the 2023 campaign, his rookie season, due to a torn MCL. Oyefusi reports that Jones will be available for the start of training camp late July.

Dawand Jones
Cleveland Browns
