Dawand Jones Injury: Restructures contract

Jones (knee) restructured his contract for the 2026 season to receive $1.5 million, including $1.145 million in guaranteed money, TTom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones was originally slated to make $3.7 million, but his salary be slashed by more than half. He played only three games in 2025 before tearing his LCL, but he should be ready to begin the 2026 campaign.