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Dawand Jones Injury: Restructures contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Jones (knee) restructured his contract for the 2026 season to receive $1.5 million, including $1.145 million in guaranteed money, TTom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones was originally slated to make $3.7 million, but his salary be slashed by more than half. He played only three games in 2025 before tearing his LCL, but he should be ready to begin the 2026 campaign.

Dawand Jones
Cleveland Browns
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