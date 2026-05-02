Dawand Jones Injury: Restructures contract
Jones (knee) restructured his contract for the 2026 season to receive $1.5 million, including $1.145 million in guaranteed money, TTom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jones was originally slated to make $3.7 million, but his salary be slashed by more than half. He played only three games in 2025 before tearing his LCL, but he should be ready to begin the 2026 campaign.
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