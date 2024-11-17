Dawand Jones Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game

Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 11 game against New Orleans, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Jones had to be carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast after he was hurt in the second quarter, so it's not surprising that the offensive tackle has since been ruled out. The Browns have a quick turnaround with a Week 12 contest against Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football, and Jones' status for that matchup is in considerable doubt. Germain Ifedi is likely to step in as Cleveland's primary left tackle in Jones' absence.