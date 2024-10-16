Dawson Knox News: Finds end zone in win

Knox caught his lone target for 12 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Knox's trip to the end zone was his first of the 2024 campaign, as the veteran tight end has taken a back seat to teammate Dalton Kincaid in the Bills passing attack. Through six games, the 27-year-old has recorded just four catches on six targets for 42 yards. As long as Kincaid is healthy, Knox cannot be trusted for consistent production in Buffalo. The Bills are will host the Titans in Week 7.