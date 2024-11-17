Dawson Knox News: Gains 40 yards sans Kincaid
Knox finished with four receptions on six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.
Knox filled in for injured starter Dalton Kincaid (knee) in a headline win over the Chiefs. The 28-year-old Knox recorded new season highs in targets (six) and receptions (four), but his 40 receiving yards did not. With the Bills entering a bye week, Knox may find himself back in the backup role when the team resumes play against San Francisco on Dec. 1.
