Knox failed to record a single target in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens.

Knox was held without a target for the second time this season. The veteran tight end continues to play behind teammate Dalton Kincaid, who saw six targets in the contest. Operating as the No. 2 tight end with minimal usage in the passing game, Knox can be safely left off of fantasy rosters heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Jets.