Dawson Knox News: Records one reception in Week 9

Knox finished Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins with one catch on two targets for five yards.

Knox had his best game of the season in Week 8 against Seattle with two catches for 50 yards, but he couldn't follow that with meaningful production against Miami. The veteran tight end has recorded one or zero catches in eight of his nine contests on the campaign, making him an afterthought in most fantasy leagues. It would likely take Dalton Kincaid missing time for Knox to reemerge on the fantasy landscape this season.