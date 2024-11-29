Dawson Knox News: Remains team's TE1 with Kincaid out

Knox is in line to maintain a larger role Sunday against the 49ers, as Dalton Kincaid (knee) has been ruled out.

Knox ascended to the top of the tight end depth chart in Kincaid's absence against the Chiefs in Week 11 and proceeded to turn six targets into four catches for 40 yards. Buffalo's Week 12 bye didn't provide Kincaid sufficient time to recover, so Knox should maintain a sizable role against a 49ers defense that has limited tight ends to 384 receiving yards this season -- second-fewest in the NFL.