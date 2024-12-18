Dawson Knox News: Two catches in win

Knox caught two of three targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions.

Knox played 51 of the Bills' 70 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Buffalo tight end. Meanwhile, teammate Dalton Kincaid returned from a three-game absence due to a knee injury and saw four more targets than Knox despite playing 17 less snaps. The 28-year-old Knox will likely continue to see his role decrease with the more dynamic Kincaid back in the mix. The veteran is best left out of fantasy lineups going forward with a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots on tap.