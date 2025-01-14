Dawson Knox News: Two grabs in wild-card win

Knox caught two of three targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Broncos.

Knox played 46 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps in the contest, ahead of both Dalton Kincaid (29) and Quintin Morris (5). Even with his elevated snap share, the veteran tight end was unable to get much going on his three targets. With Sunday's victory against the Broncos, the Bills are now set to face the Ravens in the divisional-round on Jan. 19. Knox will likely continue to operate in a limited role against Baltimore while sharing the majority of tight end duties with Kincaid, the preferred option in the passing game.