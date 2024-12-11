Dawuane Smoot Injury: Designated for return

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the team is designating Smoot (wrist) for return from injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Smoot has been sidelined on IR since Week 9 due to a wrist injury, making Sunday's road matchup against the Lions his earliest possible return date. He can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during his 21-day practice window.