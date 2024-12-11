Fantasy Football
Dawuane Smoot headshot

Dawuane Smoot Injury: Designated for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 9:35am

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the team is designating Smoot (wrist) for return from injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Smoot has been sidelined on IR since Week 9 due to a wrist injury, making Sunday's road matchup against the Lions his earliest possible return date. He can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during his 21-day practice window.

Dawuane Smoot
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
