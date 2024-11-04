Fantasy Football
Dawuane Smoot headshot

Dawuane Smoot Injury: Heading to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 1:28pm

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Smoot is set to undergo wrist surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Smoot failed to record a stat across 22 defensive snaps before exiting the Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins with a wrist injury. McDermott's comments Monday indicate that the issue is serious, and Smoot will be forced to miss Buffalo's next four games if he moves to IR as expected. Von Miller will likely see increased work as a rotational edge rusher while Smoot is sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Dawuane Smoot
Buffalo Bills
