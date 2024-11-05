Dawuane Smoot Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Bills placed Smoot (wrist) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Smoot injured his wrist during the Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 15 against the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 15. Across seven regular-season outings, Smoot tallied 12 tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.