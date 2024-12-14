Dawuane Smoot News: Activated for Week 15

Smoot (wrist) has been activated from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, but he remains questionable to suit up.

Smoot has been sidelined on IR since Week 9 due to a wrist injury, but he'll have the chance to return to the gridiron in this matchup against one of the best offenses in the NFL. He's logged seven appearances for the Bills this season, racking up 12 tackles (eight solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.