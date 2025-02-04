Dawuane Smoot News: Forces two fumbles in 2024

Smoot recorded 16 tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles in 11 games during the 2024 regular season.

The rotational defensive end also made one tackle across three playoff games. Toe and wrist injuries kept Smoot out of six contests in 2024, though he saw the field on at least 29 percent of the defensive snaps in every game he played in. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Buffalo last May, and he has played the last two seasons, with the Bills and Jaguars, on one-year deals.