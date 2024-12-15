Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dawuane Smoot headshot

Dawuane Smoot News: Ready to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Smoot (wrist) has been deemed active ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit.

Smoot spent the last four games on injured reserve with a wrist injury. But, he was activated Saturday and will be ready to play at his earliest possible opportunity. Across seven appearances this season, Smoot has logged 12 tackles and a sack-and-a-half. He should once again rotate behind starting defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.

Dawuane Smoot
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now