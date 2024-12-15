Dawuane Smoot News: Ready to play Sunday

Smoot (wrist) has been deemed active ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit.

Smoot spent the last four games on injured reserve with a wrist injury. But, he was activated Saturday and will be ready to play at his earliest possible opportunity. Across seven appearances this season, Smoot has logged 12 tackles and a sack-and-a-half. He should once again rotate behind starting defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.