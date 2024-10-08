Dax Hill Injury: Sent to injured reserve

The Bengals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hill suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Ravens. With Hill done for the year, cornerback duties will fall on Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner on the outside, with Mike Hilton (knee) in the slot once healthy. Josh Newton is next up on the depth chart. With his 2024 campaign over, Hill will have an eye toward rehabbing for 2025, in what shapes up as a contract year for the 2022 first-round pick.