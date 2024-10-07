Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dax Hill headshot

Dax Hill Injury: Team fears torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 7, 2024 at 11:36am

Hill is believed to have sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill was knocked out of the Week 5 tilt early due to a knee injury which may turn out to be season-ending. He was on pace for his second consecutive 100-tackle season going into Sunday's game, so Hill's potential absence for the remainder of the campaign would be a major blow to the Cincinnati secondary. DJ Turner is likely to enter the starting lineup as a replacement for Hill at the outside corner spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.

Dax Hill
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News