Dax Hill Injury: Team fears torn ACL

Hill is believed to have sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill was knocked out of the Week 5 tilt early due to a knee injury which may turn out to be season-ending. He was on pace for his second consecutive 100-tackle season going into Sunday's game, so Hill's potential absence for the remainder of the campaign would be a major blow to the Cincinnati secondary. DJ Turner is likely to enter the starting lineup as a replacement for Hill at the outside corner spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.