Dax Milne News: Carolina bound
Milne signed with the Panthers' practice squad Wednesday.
Milne spent training camp with the Raiders after missing the 2023 campaign due to a groin injury but failed to secure a spot on their 53-man roster. The BYU product did suit up 15 times in 2022 for the Commanders, working as a return man and making six catches on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Dax Milne
Free Agent
