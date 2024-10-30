Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dax Milne headshot

Dax Milne News: Carolina bound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Milne signed with the Panthers' practice squad Wednesday.

Milne spent training camp with the Raiders after missing the 2023 campaign due to a groin injury but failed to secure a spot on their 53-man roster. The BYU product did suit up 15 times in 2022 for the Commanders, working as a return man and making six catches on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Dax Milne
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now