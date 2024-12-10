Dax Milne News: Released by Carolina
Milne was released from the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
The wide receiver signed to the Panthers' practice squad Oct. 30 after spending training camp with the Raiders. Milne missed the 2023 season with a groin injury but played in 15 games for the Commanders in 2022, recording six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Dax Milne
Free Agent
