Daylen Everette News: Grabbed by Steelers
The Steelers selected Everette in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 85th overall.
Everette (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) put together quality tape as a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and did additional favors to his draft stock at the 2026 Combine, where he logged a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. Pittsburgh is well-stocked at cornerback, with Joey Porter having been joined by Jamel Dean in free agency, and Asante Samuel re-signing as a capable depth option. While that could make it difficult for Everette to earn a consistent role early in his NFL career, he also may receive the luxury of a developmental window to realize the upside provided by his speed and frame.
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