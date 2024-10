Odeyingbo (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Odeyingbo downgraded from limited practice Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he could be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest. If the Vanderbilt product is unable to play through his hamstring issue in Week 7, expect 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu to start opposite Kwity Paye as part of Indianapolis' top defensive-end duo.