Dayo Odeyingbo News: Plays in Saturday opener
Odeyingbo made one tackle assist in Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns.
Odeyingbo played 12 defensive snaps in the contest, good for 18 percent of the Bears' defensive plays. The defensive end has just recovered from an Achilles tendon tear and was quickly shut down alongside the rest of the starters after gaining a glimpse of 2026 NFL action.
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