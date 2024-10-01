Dayo Odeyingbo News: Registers 1.5 sacks vs. Pittsburgh

Odeyingbo tallied three tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Odeyingbo had a solo sack on quarterback Justin Fields for a four-yard loss late in the second quarter, and the former followed that up with a split sack with Tyquan Lewis (calf) just four plays later. Odeyingbo has logged 50 defensive snaps in each of the last two games, which coincides with Kwity Paye missing time due to a quadriceps injury. Through the first four games of the regular season, Odeyingbo has accumulated nine tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks.