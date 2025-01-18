Dayo Odeyingbo News: Sees sacks total fall in 2024

Odeyingbo produced 31 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and a recovered fumble over 17 regular-season games.

For the third straight year, Odeyingbo played in all 17 regular-season contests. Despite the fact that he logged 120 more defensive snaps than in 2023, his total sacks dropped by over half, from 8.0 to 3.0. Odeyingbo is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and it's unclear if Indianapolis will look to bring him back.