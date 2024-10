Odeyingbo (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against Miami.

Odeyingbo picked up a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Titans. He finished the week as a DNP on Friday, but the 2021 second-round pick will play through the injury for Sunday's game. Odeyingbo has accrued 11 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through the first six games of the regular season.