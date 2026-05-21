Dayton Wade News: Back on the field

Wade (ribs) has been participating in the Ravens' OTAs.

Wade spent his 2024 rookie season on the Ravens' practice squad, and he subsequently spent the 2025 campaign on injured reserve following rib surgery. The Ole Miss product had had time to recover and is back on the field as he vies for a role this offseason. The Ravens drafted two wide receivers (Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt) in the first four rounds, so Wade likely needs to play a role on special teams to earn a 53-man roster spot for 2026.