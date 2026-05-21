Dayton Wade headshot

Dayton Wade News: Back to full speed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Wade (ribs) was a full participant at OTAs on Thursday.

Wade spent his 2024 rookie season on the Ravens' practice squad, and he subsequently spent the 2025 campaign on injured reserve following rib surgery. The Ole Miss product is back to full health as he vies for a role this offseason. The Ravens drafted two wide receivers (Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt) in the first four rounds, so Wade likely needs to play a role on special teams to earn a 53-man roster spot for 2026.

Dayton Wade
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayton Wade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dayton Wade See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
52 days ago