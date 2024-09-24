Deadrin Senat: Tries out with Arizona

The Cardinals worked out Senat (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Senat was unable to catch on with the Ravens' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, and he was waived with an injury settlement due to an undisclosed issue. He appears to be healthy and is attempting to catch on with the Cardinals as a depth defensive tackle, a possible indication that Khyiris Tonga is expected to be sidelined due to a knee injury he sustained Sunday against the Lions. Senat, who was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, played in three regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2023 and finished with one solo tackle while playing 23 snaps (18 on defense, five on special teams).