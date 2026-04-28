Dean Connors News: Headed to LA
The Rams signed Connors as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Connors began his career at junior college before rushing for 977 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries during the 2025 season while at Houston. With the Rams lacking proven talent at running back behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, Connors could have a chance to earn a on the final roster.
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