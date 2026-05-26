Dean Lowry News: Signs with Steelers

Lowry signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Tuesday.

The veteran defensive lineman from Northwestern missed all of last season due to a knee injury, but he's now slated to return to Pittsburgh for the 2026 campaign. Across 12 regular-season appearances in 2024, Lowry posted five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. He's expected to compete for a depth role on the Steelers' defensive line as the offseason progresses.