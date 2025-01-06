DeAndre Carter Injury: Set to hit free agency

Carter ended the season on injured reserve after catching nine passes for 72 yards in nine games.

Carter finishes the year with nine catches for 72 yards on 14 targets. His main contributions came on special teams, where Carter returned 15 kickoffs for 479 yards and 17 punts for 158 yards. Carter also lost one fumble. Josh Blackwell took over punt-return duties following Carter's injury. The veteran is now an unrestricted free agent.