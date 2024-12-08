DeAndre Carter Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday
Carter (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Carter suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter on his first kickoff return and went back to the locker room. He's been the Bears' primary returner on kickoffs and special teams, and the only other player on the active roster with any return stats for Chicago this season is corner Josh Blackwell.
