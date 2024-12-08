Fantasy Football
DeAndre Carter headshot

DeAndre Carter Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Carter (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Carter suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter on his first kickoff return and went back to the locker room. He's been the Bears' primary returner on kickoffs and special teams, and the only other player on the active roster with any return stats for Chicago this season is corner Josh Blackwell.

DeAndre Carter
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
