DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Headed to Kansas City

The Titans traded Hopkins (lower leg) to the Chiefs on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the Titans are slated to absorb $2.5 million of Hopkins' salary as part of the deal, and the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round choice if Kansas City makes the Super Bowl and if the wideout plays 60 percent of the team's snaps. Hopkins was reported to be dealing with some lower leg soreness coming out of Tennessee's Week 7 loss to the Bills, but that's presumably a minor concern. If that's the case, Hopkins could debut with Kansas City as soon as Sunday against the Raiders. The addition of Hopkins could provide a major lift to a wideout corps that's been hit hard by injuries this season, and once the 32-year-old is up to speed with his new team's offense, he'll have an opportunity to emerge as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top pass-catching options.