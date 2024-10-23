DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Trade to Kansas City in works

The Titans are expected to finalize a trade Wednesday that sends Hopkins (lower leg) to the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the deal that would send the veteran wideout to Kansas City is for a future fifth-round draft pick that can become a fourth-rounder, with Tennessee expected to absorb some of Hopkins' salary. The looming transaction is set to provide a major boost to a Chiefs wideout corps that has been hit hard by injuries, with Rashee Rice (knee) as well as Hollywood Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and with JuJu Smith-Schuster currently sidelined by a hamstring issue. Assuming the lower leg soreness that Hopkins was contending with coming out of the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Bills doesn't affect his availability, the 32-year-old could make his debut with Kansas City on Sunday against the Raiders.