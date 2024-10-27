DeAndre Hopkins News: All facets but 10-15 plays

Hopkins will play in all facets of Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he was introduced to 10-15 different plays, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. Coach Andy Reid cited that he only had Hopkins for two days when discussing the number of plays introduced.

This report doesn't necessarily conflict with Ian Rapoport's earlier report that Hopkins could play significant snaps, and that Hopkins was 'given all that he could handle.' After all, what is considered 'significant' can be interpreted widely, and plays aren't necessarily the same thing as snaps.