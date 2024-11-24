DeAndre Hopkins News: Catches short touchdown
Hopkins recorded five receptions on six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers.
Hopkins was fairly involved in the Kansas City offense, as he tied for second on the team in targets. He had a modest day from a yardage perspective, as he was used primarily in the short areas of the field to limit his longest gain to 12 yards. However, Hopkins did manage his third touchdown as a Chief late in the third quarter by cashing in from three yards away. While he should remain a key target down the stretch, Hopkins has lacked explosiveness by tallying more than 50 receiving yards in just two of five games since joining Kansas City.
