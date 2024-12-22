Fantasy Football
DeAndre Hopkins headshot

DeAndre Hopkins News: Four catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 7:28pm

Hopkins caught all four of his targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Hopkins was once again limited to less than 40 yards in Week 16, marking his third straight contest failing to reach that mark and fifth time in nine games since being traded to Kansas City. The wide receiver has reeled in 13 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown over the last three games. With Hollywood Brown back in action, Hopkins may see a drop in production moving forward.

DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City Chiefs
