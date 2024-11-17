Fantasy Football
DeAndre Hopkins headshot

DeAndre Hopkins News: Modest production Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 8:27pm

Hopkins caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 30-21 loss to Buffalo.

Hopkins actually finished as the team's second-leading receiver despite his mild statistical output Sunday. It was a rough day overall for Kansas City's key receivers outside of rookie Xavier Worthy (4-61-1). Hopkins was targeted in the end zone late in the contest, but he drew a pass interference penalty instead. The Chiefs will lick their wounds and try to bounce back in a softer matchup against the Panthers next Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
