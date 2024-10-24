DeAndre Hopkins News: Not on injury report

Hopkins (lower leg) isn't listed on the Chiefs' Week 8 injury report.

In his first practice with the Chiefs, Hopkins (who arrived via a trade with the Titans that became official Thursday) worked without restriction, signalling that he's past the lower leg soreness he had coming out Week 7 action. Though he'll only practice with his new team twice before Sunday's game against the Raiders, Hopkins has a chance to play this weekend, with Adam Teicher of ESPN relaying that coach Andy Reid is open to the idea of using the veteran wideout right away, with Reid noting on that subject Friday, "why wait?"