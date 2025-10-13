Baltimore's passing game was limited under the direction of Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley on Sunday, but an underlying detail from the game was Hopkins' playing time ticking up. Hopkins played a season-high 26 snaps, which was good for 33 percent of the plays. He also had a season-high four targets. Baltimore is on a bye in Week 7, but given that Hopkins has been excellent on a per-target basis (13.7 YPT), it would not be surprising to see his role continue on an upward trend, especially when Lamar Jackson returns.