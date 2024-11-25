Deane Leonard Injury: Activated Monday
The Chargers activated Leonard (hamstring) off injured reserve Monday.
The third-year corner from Ole Miss practiced in full all week and has now been added to the Chargers' active roster, suggesting that he'll play in his first game in five weeks on Monday night against the Ravens. Expect Leonard to serve as a depth piece in the Chargers' secondary while also contributing on special teams as the season progresses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now