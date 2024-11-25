Fantasy Football
Deane Leonard Injury: Activated Monday

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 2:46pm

The Chargers activated Leonard (hamstring) off injured reserve Monday.

The third-year corner from Ole Miss practiced in full all week and has now been added to the Chargers' active roster, suggesting that he'll play in his first game in five weeks on Monday night against the Ravens. Expect Leonard to serve as a depth piece in the Chargers' secondary while also contributing on special teams as the season progresses.

