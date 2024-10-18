Deane Leonard Injury: In jeopardy of missing Week 7

Leonard (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on the Chargers' injury report Friday.

Leonard has logged back-to-back DNPs this week due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Broncos. He's at risk of missing his second regular-season game of the year unless he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Saturday. Leonard has primarily operated on special teams and has logged four tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup across four regular-season games.