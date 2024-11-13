Deane Leonard Injury: Practice window opens

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Leonard's (hamstring) 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Leonard logged a limited practice session Wednesday following his designation to return from injured reserve, suggesting he could see the field as soon as the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the Bengals. However, the third-year pro from Ole Miss must still be activated to the Chargers' active roster in order to play Sunday. If Leonard remains out in Week 11, expect Tarheeb Still to continue seeing increased reps with Los Angeles' first-team secondary.