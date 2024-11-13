Fantasy Football
Deane Leonard

Deane Leonard Injury: Practice window opens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Leonard's (hamstring) 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Leonard logged a limited practice session Wednesday following his designation to return from injured reserve, suggesting he could see the field as soon as the Chargers' Week 11 matchup against the Bengals. However, the third-year pro from Ole Miss must still be activated to the Chargers' active roster in order to play Sunday. If Leonard remains out in Week 11, expect Tarheeb Still to continue seeing increased reps with Los Angeles' first-team secondary.

Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
